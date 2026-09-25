BJP Opposes Statehood Resolution Moved By CM
The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly erupted in chaos after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah moved a resolution demanding the restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory, with a pointed reference to the contentious 2000 autonomy resolution drawing fierce...
The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly erupted in chaos after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah moved a resolution demanding the restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory, with a pointed reference to the contentious 2000 autonomy resolution drawing fierce objections from BJP legislators.
Advertisement
Advertisement