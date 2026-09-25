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Home / Videos / BJP Opposes Statehood Resolution Moved By CM

BJP Opposes Statehood Resolution Moved By CM

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly erupted in chaos after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah moved a resolution demanding the restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory, with a pointed reference to the contentious 2000 autonomy resolution drawing fierce...

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Daily Excelsior
12:09 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly erupted in chaos after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah moved a resolution demanding the restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory, with a pointed reference to the contentious 2000 autonomy resolution drawing fierce objections from BJP legislators.

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