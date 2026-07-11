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Home / Videos / BJP Offered Rs 30 Cr & Ministry To NC MLA From Jammu To Switch Sides:  Omar Abdullah

BJP Offered Rs 30 Cr & Ministry To NC MLA From Jammu To Switch Sides:  Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah alleged that the BJP attempted to engineer defections within the National Conference by offering one of his party's Jammu-based MLAs ₹20–30 crore, a ministerial berth and assurances of statehood in exchange for support. He claimed...

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Daily Excelsior
02:15 PM Jul 11, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah alleged that the BJP attempted to engineer defections within the National Conference by offering one of his party's Jammu-based MLAs ₹20–30 crore, a ministerial berth and assurances of statehood in exchange for support. He claimed the offer was made by a BJP office-bearer who is also a Supreme Court advocate, but said the MLA rejected it, asserting that NC legislators cannot be bought.

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