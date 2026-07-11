BJP Offered Rs 30 Cr & Ministry To NC MLA From Jammu To Switch Sides: Omar Abdullah
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah alleged that the BJP attempted to engineer defections within the National Conference by offering one of his party's Jammu-based MLAs ₹20–30 crore, a ministerial berth and assurances of statehood in exchange for support. He claimed...
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah alleged that the BJP attempted to engineer defections within the National Conference by offering one of his party's Jammu-based MLAs ₹20–30 crore, a ministerial berth and assurances of statehood in exchange for support. He claimed the offer was made by a BJP office-bearer who is also a Supreme Court advocate, but said the MLA rejected it, asserting that NC legislators cannot be bought.
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