BJP observes ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’, recalls Emergency horrors

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Jammu & Kashmir BJP, led by its President and MP (Rajya Sabha) Sat Sharma, observed “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas” at the party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, to remember the horrors of Emergency period, and to honour and felicitate the brave democracy warriors who suffered imprisonment, persecution, and hardships during the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975.

A special exhibition showcasing rare photographs and historical records of the Emergency period was inaugurated on the occasion. Senior BJP leader Ashok Khajuria, General Secretary Baldev Singh Billawaria, senior leader Adv Chander Mohan Sharma, and other party leaders participated in the programme. BJP Library Incharge Prof Kulbhushan Mohtra coordinated the event.

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The prominent democracy warriors felicitated on the occasion included Ashok Khajuria, Adv Chander Mohan Sharma, Surinder Sharma, Arun Gupta, Lal Chand, Satya Paul Sharma, Jagdish Langer, Satish Sethi, Puran Sharma, Satpal Singh Rathore, Dr Om Parkash Gupta, Sunil Gupta, Bharat Bhushan Gupta, Shamsher Singh, Ajay Bharti, Rajan Sharma, Dev Dutt, Shaminder Kumar Sharma, Raman Gupta, and Rajesh Mahajan.

Sat Sharma, addressing on the occasion, described the Emergency as a direct assault on the spirit of the Constitution and democratic values. He said that the nation witnessed unprecedented censorship, suppression of dissent, arbitrary arrests, and misuse of state machinery during the period. He recalled how renowned artists, journalists, intellectuals, and public figures faced persecution for refusing to submit before authoritarian dictates. Films such as ‘Aandhi’ were banned, while eminent personalities including Kishore Kumar and others faced punitive actions for not aligning with the ruling establishment.

“The Emergency was a direct attack on the soul of Indian democracy. The men and women who endured imprisonment and torture but refused to bow before dictatorship remain shining examples of courage, conviction, and patriotism for future generations,” Sat Sharma said.

He further assured the democracy warriors that he would raise the issue of pension and welfare measures for “Loktantra Senanis” at appropriate forums so that their contribution towards safeguarding democracy receives the recognition it truly deserves.

Ashok Khajuria said that the struggle to protect democracy is continuous and eternal. He emphasized that democratic values can survive only when citizens remain vigilant against authoritarian tendencies and stand firm on principles despite personal hardships.

Adv. Chander Mohan Sharma appealed to the younger generation to study the Emergency period of history and understand the price paid by countless patriots to preserve democratic freedoms.