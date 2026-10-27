Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: J&K BJP SC Morcha Jammu and Kashmir paid rich tributes to Bhagwan Valmiki Ji on his Prakatya Diwas in a programme organized at its Headquarters in Trikuta Nagar, here on Monday.

J&K BJP general secretary, Baldev Singh Billawaria, along with former DDC Member and Morcha president, Dharminder Kumar, J&K BJP Media Incharge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Kisan Morcha president Rakesh Pant, former DDC Balbir Lal, and party spokesperson, Balbir Ram Rattan addressed on the occasion, paying heartfelt obeisance to the revered saint and seeking his divine blessings.

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BJP leaders , Vidya Motan, Guldev Bhagat, Deepak Pandey, Seema Devi, Raj Kumar, Lokesh Bhagat, Morcha Media In charge, R.L.Kaith, and others were present on the occasion. Former Corporator Mohinder Bhagat, Morcha general secretary and former Councillor, conducted the proceedings.

Billawaria emphasized the timeless and transcendent teachings of Bhagwan Valmiki, whose luminous message of compassion, righteousness, and virtuous deeds continues to illuminate the world. "It is our sacred duty to emulate the path shown by Bhagwan Valmiki, and to inculcate his sublime values in the next generation, thereby shaping the destiny of our great nation," Billawaria affirmed.

Dharminder Kumar underscored the paramount importance of educating children about the illustrious life and contributions of Bhagwan Valmiki, as well as other visionary stalwarts like Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who crafted the Constitution, our guiding light towards a fair and just society. "Education is the potent key to empowerment, and it is through Ambedkar's masterpiece that we have a beacon of hope for a brighter future," Dharminder added.

Dr. Pardeep Mahotra extolled Bhagwan Valmiki's magnum opus, the Ramayana, which continues to be a guiding force for humanity, illuminating the path of truth and righteousness. "The BJP remains steadfast in its commitment to the welfare and upliftment of the Valmiki community, drawing inspiration from the saint's sublime teachings and striving for a more harmonious and inclusive society," Mahotra affirmed.

Morcha district president and Valmiki Samaj's Chief Executive Vijay Anand Gill, Akash Bhatt, Tarsem Hans, and other prominent personalities were also honoured on the occasion.