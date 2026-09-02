BJP Not honouring Its Commitment of Restoring Statehood: Farooq Abdullah
National Conference president and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah said J&K will continue to press for restoration of statehood, accusing the Centre of delaying the process. “We will no longer remain silent. We will never...
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National Conference president and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah said J&K will continue to press for restoration of statehood, accusing the Centre of delaying the process. “We will no longer remain silent. We will never bow our heads.”
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