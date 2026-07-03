BJP National President On Maiden J&K Visit On Jul 6, 7; To Discuss Political Scenario, Address Rally

Jammu, July 3: The Bhartiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin, who will be on his two-day maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir on July 6 and 7, will be holding threadbare discussions on the prevailing political situation in Jammu and Kashmir with the party leaders, MLAs and other functionaries.

Party sources said that the national president will arrive here on July 6 and will address a public rally in connection with the birth anniversary of the founder president of Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS), Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

"Nabin will hold detailed discussions with the party leaders and senior party functionaries to seek feedback on prevailing political situations as well as the functioning of the party," they said.

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They added that the implementation of various welfare schemes and programmes of the Modi government in Jammu and Kashmir will also be reviewed with the cadre.

However, party sources said, "The BJP national president will also visit Udhampur."