BJP must clarify stand on manifesto: AJBRCEAK

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association Kashmir (AJBRCEAK) has sought a clarification from the BJP leadership regarding a report which allegedly claimed that some BJP elected representatives from reserved categories faced displeasure from the party leadership after meeting the Chief Minister over issues concerning reserved-category employees.

Reacting to the report, Chairman AJBRCEAK Vipen Kumar said that the matter concerns the credibility of commitments made to reserved-category employees and therefore deserves a transparent clarification from the party leadership.

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Chairman AJBRCEAK, Anil Radhey said that elected representatives have a democratic right to raise genuine public and employee concerns before the Government and the Chief Minister. He said that seeking implementation of commitments should not be viewed as an act contrary to the interests of any political organisation.

Vipen Kumar said that the BJP’s 2024 election manifesto contains commitments relating to the interests of SC/ST communities, and employees are only seeking clarity regarding the implementation of assurances concerning their long-pending demands, particularly the Comprehensive Transfer Policy and reservation in promotion.

“If elected representatives from reserved categories have approached the Chief Minister to place before him the genuine concerns of employees and their communities, the BJP leadership should clearly state whether such an approach is consistent with the party’s stated commitments. There should be no ambiguity on this issue,” Kumar said.

AJBRCEAK appealed to the BJP high command to clarify the facts surrounding the reported incident and to ensure that representatives are able to raise genuine public issues through democratic and constitutional channels.

Kumar said that employees expect political commitments to be translated into clear, time-bound administrative decisions and that the upcoming Assembly proceedings provide an appropriate democratic platform for addressing these concerns.