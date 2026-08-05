BJP MP Sat Sharma Demands Legal Action Against PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Over Alleged Disrespect To Tricolour

New Delhi, Aug 5: Lashing out at People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti over remarks concerning the national flag, BJP MP and Jammu and Kashmir BJP Chief Sat Sharma on Wednesday demanded strict legal action, calling the disrespect shown toward the Tricolour a "serious matter".

Sat Sharma stated, "Legal action should be taken. The government will decide on that. However, this question is also related to Mehbooba ji's earlier statements regarding Article 370. She had once said that if Article 370 was removed, there would be no one left to shoulder the Tricolour."

"Just imagine, how can we expect such people to respect the Tricolour? How can we expect them to honour the national flag? For them, it may not matter, but the disrespect shown toward the Tricolour is a serious matter. Whatever the appropriate legal course of action is, the authorities should take it," the J&K BJP Chief added. (Agencies)