BJP MP Chugh slams AAP govt after SC sets aside elections in 50 Punjab wards

CHANDIGARH, Oct 8: BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh on Thursday criticised the AAP government following the Supreme Court's decision to set aside elections in 50 municipal wards in Punjab and order fresh polls.

He said the apex court's order raised serious questions about democratic governance under the AAP government in Punjab.

Chugh's statement came after the Supreme Court set ordered re-polling in 50 wards following findings by a fact-finding commission of "widespread obstruction during the nomination process", including allegations that nomination papers were snatched, torn or destroyed, and candidates were assaulted, detained or threatened.

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The 50 wards comprise 28 in Patiala and 22 in Moga.

The fact-finding commission, headed by retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, examined complaints relating to the electoral process and recorded serious irregularities, which were accepted by the Supreme Court.

Chugh said the Aam Aadmi Party had entered politics promising 'Swaraj', transparency and a change in political culture.

"Yet, under its government in Punjab, serious findings have emerged before the Supreme Court regarding opposition candidates allegedly being prevented from filing nominations, nomination papers being snatched, torn and destroyed, and candidates being threatened, detained and assaulted," he said in a statement.

"Bhagwant Mann, this happened under your government. The people of Punjab deserve to know who will take responsibility for this assault on the democratic process," he said.

The seriousness of the matter is evident from the extraordinary safeguards ordered by the Supreme Court for the fresh elections, he said.

The state government is responsible for conducting free and fair elections and maintaining law and order. Yet, the Supreme Court had required an independent monitoring mechanism to ensure that candidates are able to exercise their constitutional rights, Chugh said.

This is a matter of political and moral accountability for the Bhagwant Mann government, he added.

The AAP repeatedly lectures the country on democracy and the Constitution, but Arvind Kejriwal's silence on the serious findings concerning his own party's government in Punjab raises fundamental questions, he said. (PTI)