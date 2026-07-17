BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi-Led JPC Defers Adoption Of Report On J&K, UT Bills; Seeks More Deliberations

New Delhi, Jul 17: The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) chaired by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday deferred the adoption of its draft report on three key legislations related to Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territories, saying more deliberations and consultations with stakeholders were needed before finalising its recommendations.

The committee, which met at Parliament House Annexe, reviewed the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025. During the meeting, officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs briefed members on the proposed amendments, following which the panel discussed its draft report.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Sarangi said the committee had decided against adopting the draft report at this stage.

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"The meeting did not adopt the draft report today. We will have further deliberations," she said.

Explaining the decision, Sarangi said the committee unanimously felt that more consultations were required before submitting its report.

"There were five recommendations placed before all of us. But when we started discussing the recommendations, the entire Joint Parliamentary Committee unanimously felt that we needed more deliberations and consultation with more stakeholders," she said.

Sarangi also outlined the timeline of the committee's work. She said the Joint Committee was constituted on August 20, 2025, the day the Union Home Minister introduced the Bills in the Lok Sabha. The committee was notified on November 12, 2025, and held its first meeting on December 2, 2025.

She added that the committee would continue engaging with stakeholders before finalising its report on the three Bills.

Meanwhile, Aparajita Sarangi also serves as the Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Sub-Committee on Defence, which is examining defence-related reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). (Agencies)