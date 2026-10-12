BJP MP Anurag Thakur accuses Sukhu of turning Himachal Bhawan into Congress 'political adda'

NEW DELHI, Oct 12: BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday accused Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of turning Himachal Bhawan into a "political adda" of the Congress, alleging that party workers staging protests there caused inconvenience to officials and the public.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Congress Mahila Sangathan staged a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Himachal Bhawan.

Speaking to reporters here, Thakur alleged that 200 to 250 Congress workers had gathered at Himachal Bhawan in the Mandi House area to stage a protest, making it difficult for people to access the premises and for officials and others to move in and out.

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He accused the Congress of repeatedly using the state establishment in Delhi for political activities, recalling that party workers who staged a shirtless protest during the AI Summit were allegedly given shelter at Himachal Bhawan and subsequently in Himachal Pradesh.

"Congress leaders have been making reckless statements against constitutional institutions. Now, they have turned Himachal Bhawan into a political hub as well," Thakur said.

"This is not the first instance. During the AI Summit, Congress staged a shameless, shirtless protest before the world, and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu provided shelter to the Congress workers who fled there, first at Himachal Bhawan and then in Himachal Pradesh," he claimed.

"Today, Congress workers have shamelessly gathered at Himachal Bhawan in Mandi House. Around 200-250 people have made it difficult for ordinary people to enter. Himachal officials, leaders and others are also facing difficulties in entering and leaving the premises," Thakur said.

Accusing the Sukhu government of pushing Himachal Pradesh deeper into debt, the BJP leader alleged that the state was being burdened with record debt while its establishment in the national capital was being used for political activities.

"Turning Himachal Bhawan into a political hub shows that they are pushing Himachal Pradesh into debt and using Himachal Bhawan in Delhi as a political centre. They have burdened the state with record debt and are crossing every limit to stage protests here," he said.

"They have burdened the state with a record level of debt, while crossing every limit to stage protests here. They have pushed Himachal Pradesh into distress and turned Himachal Bhawan into a political hub," he added.

The opposition has been demanding the resignation of CEC Kumar after a report by The Indian Express claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months, mostly to decisions and orders related to the SIR of electoral rolls.

Under fire over objections raised by two of its commissioners, the Election Commission had asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution and that all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures. (PTI)