BJP Mounts Major Protest Against NC Govt In Jammu, Accuses It Of Failing On Promises

Jammu, Aug 17: Hundreds of BJP workers, led by Jammu and Kashmir party president Sat Sharma, took to the streets here on Monday to protest against the National Conference-led government, accusing it of failing to fulfil its election promises and address unemployment and development issues.

Carrying placards and party flags, the BJP activists gathered at Dogra Chowk, Maheshpura, and Panjtirthi before marching separately toward the Civil Secretariat via Shalimar Road under the leadership of Sharma, Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, and Leader of Opposition in the J-K Assembly Sunil Sharma, raising slogans against the NC-Congress alliance.

Several senior party leaders demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alleging large-scale corruption and complete failure of governance.

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Protesters also set ablaze effigies of the NC-Congress government, while police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in large numbers along the march routes and the Civil Secretariat. Women workers of the BJP Mahila Morcha also participated in the demonstration.

"Thousands of BJP workers, MPs, legislators and common people are on the roads to express their anger against the NC-led government. The elections were held after a long gap, and the National Conference came to power after making several promises before the elections. But now, when it is time to actually work, they keep raising the issue of statehood to mislead the public," the J-K BJP president said.

He claimed that since the government has failed to meet the public's expectations, it's using the statehood issue merely to distract people.

"They know that people will question them. They have already seen the results in Nagrota and Budgam (by polls), and they know what their situation is going to be. National Conference is a completely failed political party. Unfortunately, our misfortune is that their alliance is with a political party (Congress) which has no respect for the national anthem or the national song," he said.

He assured that the BJP wants the government to work effectively and would play the role of a constructive opposition.

Sharma warned that the BJP would escalate its agitation if the government did not address public concerns, planning future protests at district, town, and local levels.

BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma claimed that the National Conference-led government had failed to tackle basic issues facing the public.

He alleged that the government had been unable to ensure adequate civic amenities, including proper roads, electricity and drinking water, despite repeated assurances.

He accused the NC government of losing the public's confidence and demanded that it take responsibility for its failures and resign.

The leader of opposition also launched a scathing attack on the National Conference government, accusing it of large-scale corruption, administrative failure and poor governance.

He said the BJP had initially sought to play the role of a constructive opposition, but alleged that the government's continued failures had left the party with no option but to take its fight to the streets.

MLA Sham Lal Sharma said the government would be held accountable "from the floor of the Assembly to the streets" and alleged discrimination against the people of the Jammu region.

MLA Vikram Randhawa also targeted Chief Minister Abdullah, alleging that the government was more focused on protocol and political posturing than addressing the pressing concerns of the people.

BJP Mahila Morcha president Neha Mahajan said she specifically raised questions regarding employment opportunities for youth, measures to tackle unemployment, and commitments made towards women.

The BJP leaders also said the Centre had already indicated that statehood would be restored at an appropriate time and questioned the NC government over its alleged failure to deliver on the promises made to voters.