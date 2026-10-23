BJP: Mookerjee to Modi and Beyond

Sunil Sethi

An Ideological Journey Sustained by Conviction, Commitment and Selfless Workers

The journey of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee to Narendra Modi is not merely a story of changing political leadership. It represents the evolution of an ideological movement that has survived political adversities, adapted to changing national circumstances and emerged as a major force in Indian politics. Its defining feature has been the continuity of its ideological foundations despite changes in political personalities, strategies and immediate priorities.

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The question of BJP beyond Modi is therefore not essentially about identifying another charismatic leader. It is about understanding the ideological and organisational strength that has enabled the movement to produce different leaders according to the demands of different political eras.

The BJP's political icons have changed with the times, but its ideological inheritance has provided continuity across generations.

Mookerjee: The Foundation of an Ideological Mission

When Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee established the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, Indian politics was overwhelmingly dominated by the Congress. Establishing an alternative political platform required ideological conviction, courage and organisational determination.

Mookerjee articulated a vision centred on national integration, cultural nationalism and constitutional unity. His opposition to the special constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir became one of the defining causes of the movement.

His death in detention in Jammu and Kashmir in 1953 gave his political struggle lasting symbolic importance. However, his greater historical contribution was the establishment of an ideological organisation capable of continuing beyond its founder.

He did not create a political dynasty. He established the foundations of a movement whose influence would extend across generations.

Deendayal Upadhyaya: Philosophy Behind Political Conviction

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya provided philosophical depth to the movement through his doctrine of Integral Humanism.

His political philosophy emphasised harmony between the individual, society, nature and the nation. His concept of Antyodaya placed the welfare of the most disadvantaged at the centre of public policy.

Upadhyaya understood that political organisations could not survive merely on electoral ambitions. They required ideological clarity, disciplined workers and dedication extending beyond personal political advancement.

His contribution helped establish the philosophical framework that would continue to influence the Jana Sangh and subsequently the BJP.

Vajpayee: Ideology Enters the National Mainstream

Atal Bihari Vajpayee represented another important stage in this ideological journey.

Following the establishment of the BJP in 1980, Vajpayee became its first president. His leadership reflected the requirements of an era when the movement needed wider political acceptance and the ability to govern through parliamentary alliances.

His parliamentary eloquence, political accommodation and coalition-building helped establish the BJP as a party capable of national governance.

Vajpayee demonstrated that ideological commitment could coexist with political flexibility. His leadership style differed from that of the founding generation, but the movement continued to draw upon its established philosophical foundations.

Advani: Ideological Mobilisation and Political Expansion

Lal Krishna Advani represented a different phase of the BJP's development.

His leadership became associated with ideological mobilisation, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the expansion of the party's organisational and electoral base. Advani's political approach differed considerably from Vajpayee's, yet both contributed to the growth of the same organisation. Their contrasting leadership styles demonstrated that a political movement could employ different methods according to changing circumstances without necessarily abandoning its ideological identity.

The party's expansion during this period also reflected the sustained work of organisational leaders and grassroots workers.

Modi: Ideological Commitments Meet Executive Power

Narendra Modi's emergence as the BJP's national leader in 2014 marked another major transformation.

His leadership combined longstanding ideological commitments with development-oriented governance, welfare delivery, national security and a more assertive international profile. His political communication, administrative approach and national appeal differed from those of his predecessors.

Yet identifiable themes of cultural nationalism, national integration and public welfare continued to connect his political programme with the movement's earlier ideological traditions.

Modi's tenure also witnessed major developments concerning objectives that had remained part of the BJP's political programme for decades.

Commitment to Ideological Goals: Article 370 and Ram Mandir

One of the most significant features of the BJP's political history has been its continued pursuit of certain stated ideological and political objectives across generations.

The constitutional changes concerning Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya are prominent examples.

The demand concerning Article 370 was associated with Mookerjee's political struggle and continued through successive generations of Jana Sangh and BJP leadership.

In August 2019, the Modi government introduced constitutional changes rendering Article 370 inoperative. The Supreme Court upheld the abrogation in December 2023.

Similarly, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement became an important part of the BJP's political programme decades before Modi assumed national leadership. The party endorsed the temple demand at Palampur in 1989.

Following prolonged litigation, the Supreme Court delivered its Ayodhya judgment in November 2019. The consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir took place in January 2024.

These developments have been regarded by BJP supporters as significant milestones in the pursuit of longstanding commitments, although both issues have also generated extensive constitutional, political and social debate.

Their historical importance lies in the fact that these objectives were not created by Modi. They preceded his leadership and reached major milestones during his tenure.

The continuity of these commitments illustrates how an ideological programme can extend beyond individual political leaders and successive electoral cycles.

Changing Icons, Continuing Ideology

The journey from Mookerjee to Modi demonstrates how different personalities have emerged in response to different political circumstances.

Mookerjee represented the founding struggle. Deendayal provided philosophical direction. Vajpayee broadened political acceptance. Advani expanded ideological mobilisation. Modi brought the movement into a new phase of national political prominence.

Each leader reflected the political requirements of his era.

The movement's history has not been free from disagreements, setbacks or changes in strategy. Nevertheless, its evolution demonstrates the possibility of ideological continuity alongside changing leadership and political methods.

The next generation need not necessarily produce another Modi with identical characteristics. Its leadership may reflect different national challenges and organisational priorities.

Committed Cadre and Selfless Workers: The Enduring Foundation

Behind every prominent political leader stands another important force in the BJP's history: its committed cadre and countless workers who have sustained the organisation through decades of political struggle.

From the Jana Sangh years to the present, ordinary workers have built organisational networks, maintained grassroots connections and carried ideological messages across generations.

Many contributed without holding public office or receiving wider recognition.

Organisational figures such as Nanaji Deshmukh, Kushabhau Thakre and Sundar Singh Bhandari exemplify this dimension of the movement. The RSS has also remained an important influence upon its broader ideological and organisational traditions.

A cadre-based political organisation draws continuity not merely from prominent personalities but from workers motivated by conviction.

However, maintaining this tradition requires recognition of genuine organisational contributions, internal participation and accountability. Ideological commitment must not become secondary to personal ambition or political opportunism.

The enduring strength of a cadre-based organisation lies in workers who remain committed to its principles even when political power or personal recognition is absent.

BJP Beyond Modi: The Next Political Generation

The future of the BJP beyond Modi must be examined against this historical background.

The next generation will confront challenges involving employment, technological transformation, economic development, national security, social harmony and India's changing international responsibilities.

Future leaders may adopt political methods different from those associated with Modi, just as Modi's approach differed from Vajpayee's and Advani's.

The essential question will be how the party preserves its ideological inheritance while responding to the aspirations of a changing India.

Its future will also depend upon strengthening organisational institutions, encouraging emerging leadership and ensuring that committed workers remain central to its political structure.

Conclusion: Leaders Change, Movements Continue

The journey from Mookerjee to Modi illustrates the relationship between ideological conviction, political leadership and organisational endurance.

Mookerjee provided the founding direction, Deendayal articulated the philosophy, Vajpayee broadened political acceptance, Advani expanded mass mobilisation and Modi brought longstanding commitments into a new phase of national governance.

But behind every political icon stood generations of dedicated workers who carried the movement forward.

The BJP's future will not be determined merely by the stature of its next national leader. Its more enduring foundation lies in its ideological commitments, dedicated cadre, selfless workers and capacity to adapt to changing national circumstances.

Political icons belong to particular eras. Ideological movements seek continuity across generations.

The journey from Mookerjee to Modi is a history of that continuity. The journey beyond Modi will test its capacity to endure.