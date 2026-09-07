BJP MLAs to tour all J&K districts to highlight public issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: The BJP Jammu and Kashmir has decided to send its MLAs on a district-wide public outreach programme to listen to people's grievances and highlight the alleged failures of the National Conference-led Government in the Assembly.

The decision was taken at a meeting of BJP MLAs held at the party headquarters at Trikuta Nagar here.

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BJP J&K President and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma, Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma, Lok Sabha MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Deputy Leader of Opposition Surjit Singh Slathia and General Secretaries Sanjita Dogra and Gopal Mahajan attended the meeting.

A statement said as part of the programme, BJP MLAs, led by Sunil Sharma, will tour all administrative districts of Jammu and Kashmir from September 7 to 20.

The MLAs will meet people, listen to their problems and collect issues to be raised during the forthcoming Assembly proceedings.

Sunil Sharma will begin the tour from Poonch on September 7.

Addressing the meeting, Sat Sharma said the programme reflected the BJP's commitment to remain connected with the people and act as their voice in the Assembly.

He alleged that the NC Government had failed to fulfill its election promises and meet people's expectations.

Sunil Sharma said the BJP would use its role as the opposition to ensure accountability of the Government.

He said the party leaders would visit villages and towns instead of relying on reports from offices.

Jugal Kishore Sharma said BJP MLAs would stand with the people and ensure that their genuine concerns were raised before the Government.