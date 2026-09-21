BJP MLAs Raise NHM, Power Tariff And Daily-Wager Issues Inside J&K Assembly

Srinagar, Sept 21: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators on Monday voiced a series of demands inside the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly as the autumn session got underway, drawing attention to issues concerning employees, electricity consumers and daily-wage workers.

During the opening proceedings, BJP members held placards highlighting their demands, including justice for NHM employees, withdrawal of the increased power tariff and regularisation of daily wagers.

Through the posters and slogans, the legislators sought government intervention on the pending concerns of NHM personnel and demanded measures to address the grievances of workers engaged on a daily-wage basis.

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The BJP members also objected to the prevailing power tariff structure and called for a rollback of the hike, making the issue one of the prominent matters raised by the party during the initial proceedings of the session.

The demonstrations came amid the BJP’s stated plans to highlight employment-related concerns, outsourcing, electricity charges and other public issues during the Assembly session.

The Speaker intervened during the proceedings and directed that the protest-related matter should neither form part of the official proceedings nor be reported.

The autumn session is expected to witness discussions on a range of issues concerning governance, employment, public services and matters affecting people across Jammu and Kashmir. (KNC)