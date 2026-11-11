BJP MLAs call on Omar, demand Rs 15 lakh relief per shop of fire-hit traders

Time bound rehabilitation of traders demanded

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: A delegation of BJP legislators, led by Lok Sabha MP, Jugal Kishore Sharma, met Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah and strongly took up the plight of traders devastated by recent fire incidents in Jammu with him.

Advertisement

The delegation demanded immediate financial assistance, fair compensation and concrete measures to restore their shattered businesses. The delegation submitted a four-point memorandum, seeking urgent Government intervention and a time-bound rehabilitation plan for the affected trading community.

The delegation comprised MLAs Sham Lal Sharma, Dr. Narinder Singh, Yudhvir Sethi, Ch. Vikram Randhawa and Arvind Gupta. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the BJP leaders pointed out that the recent fires had gutted 27 shops at Shiv Market near Jammu Railway Station, eight shops and godowns at Warehouse Market, and one shop at Pahadian Mohalla, leaving several families facing severe financial hardship.

The BJP delegation demanded immediate financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh per affected shop or godown from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, stressing that traders who have lost their shops, stocks and essential equipment cannot be left struggling for survival while awaiting lengthy administrative procedures. The leaders urged the Government to ensure prompt verification of losses and speedy disbursement of relief so that affected businesses could restart without further delay.

Click here to watch video

The memorandum also sought a one-time relaxation of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) norms, enabling willing MLAs from Jammu to sanction appropriate amounts from their respective allocations for immediate relief through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The delegation demanded a clear administrative mechanism for the sanction, transfer and utilisation of these funds.

Taking up the long-pending concerns of Warehouse Market traders, the BJP leaders further demanded identification and allotment of suitable land for godowns, along with Government sanction for their construction within a specified timeframe. They emphasised that the proposed site must have adequate access for goods vehicles and fire tenders, proper loading and unloading facilities and essential fire safety infrastructure.

The delegation also called for a time-bound fire safety audit of commercial establishments across Jammu, particularly densely populated markets and storage areas. It demanded installation of fire alarms, extinguishers, hydrants and other preventive facilities, besides inspections of electrical safety and emergency access arrangements to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The BJP leaders asserted that the suffering of Jammu's trading community cannot be addressed through assurances alone; it demands immediate financial relief, administrative accountability and decisive Government action. They urged the Chief Minister to accord top priority to the demands and communicate definite timelines for compensation, CDF relaxation and land allotment.

The Chief Minister reiterated that relief is being provided to those affected by the fire incidents. He assured the visiting representatives that all possible assistance would be extended to the affected traders.

Reaffirming BJP's commitment to stand firmly with the affected traders, the delegation said that protecting livelihoods and restoring economic activity in Jammu's markets was a matter of urgency and responsibility. The party would continue to pursue the issue until the affected traders receive meaningful relief and are able to rebuild their businesses.