BJP MLA seeks referral of breach of privilege matter to House Committee

Accuses Dy CM of giving evasive reply

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: Asserting that the reply submitted by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary fails to address the fundamental issue raised by him in his complaint, BJP MLA from R S Pura, Dr Narinder Singh Raina, has sought a thorough examination of the alleged breach of legislative privilege by the former through Committee of Privileges of the J&K Legislative Assembly.

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In a communication addressed to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly today, Dr Narinder Singh has termed the Deputy Chief Minister's reply evasive and contradictory, alleging that it did not adequately explain why the elected representative of the concerned constituency was not invited to the field visit in question.

In the letter, the BJP MLA argues that the matter goes beyond an instance of personal discourtesy and concerns the dignity, authority and institutional primacy of the legislature vis-à-vis the executive. He maintained that the Deputy CM had acknowledged that the local MLA was not invited, while also demonstrating awareness of the established protocol and expressing respect for elected representatives.

However, according to the BJP MLA, the reply failed to explain why the elected representative of the constituency was deliberately left out despite the acknowledged protocol. "Respect professed in words cannot absolve a constitutional functionary of conduct that disregards established parliamentary conventions," he argued in his communication to the Speaker.

Questioning the justification for the exclusion of the local MLA, Dr Narinder Singh Raina asserted that describing the programme as a surprise field visit could not be considered a valid defence against the alleged violation of legislative privilege. He also rejected any attempt to justify bypassing the elected representative on the grounds of an alleged grievance against the MLA attributed to unnamed political workers.

"No executive authority can overrun and browbeat the elected Legislature. Such conduct, if left unchecked, would reduce legislative conventions to empty formalities and permit the Executive to ride roughshod over elected representatives," he cautioned.

Emphasising the institutional implications of the controversy, Dr Raina said the issue was not merely about personal discourtesy but involved the dignity and authority of the Legislative Assembly. "The Deputy Chief Minister's own admission of awareness of protocol makes his failure to observe it all the more serious," he added.

Urging the Speaker not to close the matter solely on the basis of the explanation furnished by the Deputy CM, the BJP MLA has urged the Speaker to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges for a thorough examination and appropriate proceedings, rather than being closed on the strength of an explanation that does not address the fundamental violation complained of. "The dignity of the August House must not be compromised by mere expressions of regret or assurances of future compliance," he asserted.