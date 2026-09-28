BJP MLA R.S. Pathania Moves Notice Seeking Removal Of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather

Srinagar, Sept 28: BJP MLA R.S. Pathania on Monday informed Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather that the BJP has served a notice seeking his removal from the post of Speaker.

Pathania conveyed the party’s move during the proceedings of the Assembly, putting the notice before the Speaker.

The development comes amid continuing political differences between the BJP and the ruling benches over the conduct of proceedings in the House.

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The notice seeks action regarding the continuation of Abdul Rahim Rather as Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Further proceedings on the notice will be governed by the rules and procedure of the House.(KNC)