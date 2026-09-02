BJP MLA Narinder Singh moves breach of privilege notice against Dy CM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: J&K Legislative Assembly Secretariat has sought comments from Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on a breach of privilege notice filed by BJP MLA Dr Narinder Singh Raina, who has alleged that he was deliberately excluded from the inauguration of a major Government development project falling within his constituency.

In a communication dated August 31, 2026, addressed to the OSD to the Deputy CM, the Assembly Secretariat said that it had received a notice of alleged breach of privilege from Dr Raina against the Deputy Chief Minister. The matter was placed before Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, who directed that the comments of the Deputy Chief Minister be obtained in the first instance.

Advertisement

The Secretariat has accordingly asked the Deputy Chief Minister to furnish his comments within seven days so that the matter can be placed before the Speaker for consideration.

Dr Narinder Singh Raina, MLA from RS Pura -Jammu South, in his notice to the Speaker, alleged a "prima facie breach" of his privilege, dignity and authority as a Member of the Legislative Assembly arising from his alleged deliberate exclusion from the official inauguration of the construction of a 25-metre-span RCC double-lane bridge over Nallah Ikhad at Greater Kailash near Royal Farm, W.No. 68, in his constituency.

According to the notice, the bridge was inaugurated on May 31, 2026, by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. The inauguration plaque, cited by Dr Raina, mentions the estimated cost of the project as Rs 200 lakh and identifies the Public Works (R&B) Department as the executing agency.

Dr Raina has based his privilege notice primarily on alleged violation of the Government instructions contained in GAD Circular No. 33-GAD of 2009 dated July 16, 2009 and GAD Circular No. 17-GAD of 2017 dated April 6, 2017.

According to the MLA, the 2009 circular requires elected legislators to be invited to major official functions, including foundation stone-laying ceremonies and inaugurations of major development projects in their respective constituencies. He further contended that the 2017 circular reiterated these instructions and made it clear that undertaking developmental works without consulting the concerned legislator amounted to violation of Government instructions.

The MLA alleged that the episode undermined the status of an elected representative and amounted to interference with the institutional role of the Legislature. He further alleged that allowing Government officials to selectively exclude elected Members from official programmes would create an unacceptable precedent and diminish the institutional authority of the Legislative Assembly.

Requesting the Speaker to admit his notice as a matter of breach of privilege and hold that the allegations disclose a prima facie case requiring examination, he has also sought framing of a rule against the Deputy Chief Minister as well as concerned officials of the PW(R&B) Department and district administration, followed by reference of the matter to the Committee on Privileges for detailed examination and appropriate recommendations.