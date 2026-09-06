BJP misleading people of Jammu, ignoring genuine issues: DyCM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: Deputy Chief Minister, J&K, Surinder Choudhary today accused BJP of misleading the people of Jammu and deliberately ignoring the genuine and burning issues confronting the region.

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Interacting with media persons at the JKNC Provincial Headquarters, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Surinder Choudhary hoped that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s recent meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will fulfil the promise made in Parliament, the promise made before the Supreme Court and the promise made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir regarding restoration of Statehood.

Questioning the BJP’s silence on several important issues concerning Jammu, Surinder Choudhary asked why the BJP was not raising its voice over the appointment of outsider Vice-Chancellors in Jammu’s universities. He also questioned why IAS and IPS officers belonging to J&K were being transferred outside the Union Territory instead of utilizing their services for the development and administration of J&K.

The Deputy Chief Minister further questioned why, during the period 2014–2024, vacant Government posts were allegedly not filled adequately, depriving educated and unemployed youth of employment opportunities. He also sought an explanation as to why several developmental works remained incomplete or were allegedly delayed during the same period.

Surinder Choudhary said that the BJP should stop misleading the people and instead come forward with a clear account of its performance and address the genuine concerns of the people of Jammu.

He said that the Omar Abdullah-led Government is committed to accelerate and inclusive development of Jammu and Kashmir and has been giving focused attention to key sectors, including roads & buildings, drinking water supply, electricity, healthcare, education and other basic infrastructure.

The Deputy Chief Minister also met several deputations at the party headquarters, who apprised him of various demands and problems concerning their respective areas. He gave them a patient hearing and issued necessary directions to the concerned authorities for prompt examination and resolution of their genuine issues.

He was accompanied by Adv Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial President, JKNC Jammu; Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Provincial Secretary; Vijay Lochan, Chairman, S C Wing; S Tejinder Pal Singh, Provincial President, YNC; Rakesh Singh Raka, Dilshad Malik, Rajni Devi (President, Women Cell), Gurnam Singh and others.