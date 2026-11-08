BJP Minority Morcha announces ‘Sanvidhan Bachao Andolan’ across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: BJP Minority Morcha president Ranjodh Singh Nalwa today announced the launch of a statewide 'Sanvidhan Bachao Andolan'.

Addressing a press conference here today, Nalwa said that the campaign would commence in Jammu, Kathua, Nowshera and all other constituencies across Jammu and Kashmir. He said the initiative aims to raise awareness about the Constitution and its fundamental principles while encouraging people to protect its dignity and uphold constitutional values.

Advertisement

Emphasizing the importance of the Constitution, Nalwa said that the Constitution does not belong to any particular individual, political party or organization. Rather, it belongs to every citizen of the country and represents the collective rights, duties and aspirations of the people.

Nalwa stressed that protecting the Constitution is a collective responsibility and that every citizen must stand united to safeguard its principles. He further indicated that the Minority Morcha would take the campaign to different constituencies across J&K, involving people at the grassroots level and spreading awareness about constitutional rights and responsibilities.

The campaign is expected to serve as a platform for public participation and discussion on the importance of constitutional values, equality, justice and democratic principles.