JAMMU, Sep 22: The 17-year-old son of a senior BJP leader and MLA Vijay Kumar was reported missing from Kathua district on Tuesday evening, prompting police to launch a search operation.

Although police issued no official statement, sources said multiple teams fanned out to locate Aditya Kumar, a Class 11 student.

According to preliminary information, sources said the boy was seen boarding a Jammu-bound bus from his hometown of Hiranagar around 4:15 pm.

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They said police have since questioned the driver and conductor to ascertain his whereabouts.

Police teams are also scrutinising CCTV footage from various locations to trace his movements after he was last seen, sources said.

They said an alert has been sounded across the Kathua-Jammu belt, and heightened vigilance is being maintained on vehicles moving towards adjoining Punjab.