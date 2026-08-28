BJP leaders flay suspension of govt teachers for participating in RSS route march

Hubballi, Aug 28: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday accused the Karnataka government of acting with "hatred" in suspending two government school teachers for participating in RSS route marches, and demanded that the action be withdrawn.

Joshi also questioned the government's priorities, asking whether it should focus on tracing missing IAS officer Jnanendra Kumar Gangwar, who is wanted in alleged large scale irregularities in Karnataka Public Service Commission, instead of suspending the teachers.

"Today, IAS officer Jnanendra Kumar Gangwar is missing. Is the government's job to catch him, or is it to suspend two teachers for participating in the activities of the RSS," Joshi told reporters here.

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The Education Department had suspended two teachers from Yadgi district--Gururaj Joshi and Anna Saheb Deshmukh for attending the RSS route march pending departmental inquiry.

The department held that their participation in RSS Patha Sanchalana prima facie violated provisions of the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021.

Joshi said courts had previously struck down attempts to restrict government employees from participating in RSS activities.

"Not just in the last 10 or 12 years, but whenever action has been taken against government employees for participating in Sangh activities since the 1970s and 1980s, or whenever attempts have been made to prevent or restrict the activities of the Sangh in one way or another, the courts have struck them down," he said.

"The Supreme Court of India has given such judgments. A similar thing had happened in Punjab, where government employees were accused of participating in RSS activities. I will give you the details of the case," he added.

Alleging that the government was acting out of "hatred", Joshi said it should stop acting with such "vindictiveness".

"The suspension order will be struck down in court, and you will lose your honour and reputation."

BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai also criticised the suspensions, calling the action highly objectionable.

Tenginkai said the RSS was an independent organisation and not affiliated to any political party.

"The RSS has no connection with any party or political organisation. It is an organisation that functions independently. There is an open opportunity for everyone to participate in it," he said.

"BJP workers can participate, Congress workers can participate, JD(S) workers can participate, or anyone holding any responsibility can participate. There is no question of imposing any restriction on this," he added.

Tenginkai alleged that the suspensions were politically motivated and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

"We will not tolerate this suspension under any circumstances," he added. (Agencies)