BJP leaders describe Birsa Munda as Tribal pride

Sat releases Kamal Sandesh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu & Kashmir organized a workshop on upcoming Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Week) Abhiyan on 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

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J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma accompanied by MP, Ghulam Ali Khatana, general secretaries, Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria and Gopal Mahajan and ST Morcha president, Choudhary Abdul Ghani addressed the workshop.

Sat Sharma, while addressing the workshop, announced that Tribal Pride Week will be organized on a broad social scale from November 11 to 15. He directed the ST community office bearers, including the in-charges of all districts, to ensure that the main programme is held on 15 November to mark Tribal Pride Day. He said BJP J&K plans to hold programmes focusing on the Tribal community’s identity, culture and traditions, its contribution to the freedom struggle, and issues related to development. Describing Bhagwan Birsa Munda as a symbol of Tribal pride, unity and resistance against injustice, he said the leader’s struggle against colonial exploitation and social oppression continues to inspire the ongoing movement for the empowerment of Tribal communities.

He asked the ST Morcha to celebrate the upcoming Birsa Munda Pakhwada with great enthusiasm and grandeur, and to take its message to every village and household.

Ghulam Ali Khatana said Bhagwan Birsa Munda is not merely a historical figure but a symbol of India’s civilizational resilience. He said Birsa Munda awakened a spirit of self-respect, cultural identity and nationalism among the oppressed, and that the struggle against injustice he led remains a guiding force for every Indian. He added that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the nation is honouring Birsa Munda’s contributions through policies that empower Tribal communities and preserve India’s indigenous heritage.

Choudhary Abdul Gani said Birsa Munda’s life is a beacon of courage, sacrifice and service to society, and that it should inspire the younger generation to work for the welfare of the community and the nation.

The proceedings were conducted by general secretary Gopal Mahajan, while general secretary, Baldev Singh Billawaria delivered the vote of thanks.

At another programme Sat Sharma released a special edition of the party’s magazine Kamal Sandesh, exclusively dedicated to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The special edition was released in the presence of BJP general secretaries Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria and Gopal Mahajan, Publication Department in charge Rajnish Jain and Department for Development of Literature incharge S. Varinderjeet Singh, BJP ST Morcha president Ch. Abdul Gani.