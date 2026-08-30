Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: BJP Jammu & Kashmir spokesperson, Rajni Sethi today questioned the political ideology of the National Conference (NC), asking whether the party genuinely stands for the national interest or seeks to take Jammu & Kashmir back towards instability and political uncertainty.

Rajni Sethi while talking to reporters here, today said that the political history of the NC raises serious questions about its approach towards separatism, autonomy and the Constitutional relationship between Jammu & Kashmir and the rest of India. She pointed out that in 2000, the Farooq Abdullah-led had passed an Autonomy Resolution in the J&K Legislative Assembly. According to her, the political thinking reflected in that resolution continues to find expression in the NC's politics even today.

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She said that the people of J&K cannot forget the difficult phases of the past, including the mass displacement of Kashmiri Pandits during 1989-90, the 2008 Amarnath land controversy and the widespread violence and stone-pelting witnessed in 2010. She alleged that the soft approach towards separatist elements during previous NC governments contributed to an atmosphere in which separatist forces gained space.

She further said that the N C today appears to be struggling with serious internal differences. Public disagreements among its leaders, statements by party legislators and differences involving its MPs have exposed the internal crisis within the party. Instead of focusing on the aspirations and problems of the people of the UT, the party appears increasingly occupied with its own internal political battles.

Referring to the recently publicised letter by MP Aaga Saeed Rahula, she said his suggestion that the BJP and N C stand on the same platform is ridiculous. "Does the N C now consider the BJP's ideology to be similar to its own?" she asked. For the BJP, the nation, national interest, organisational values and its workers are paramount. She said the BJP has never compromised on the unity, integrity and national interests of India.