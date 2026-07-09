BJP leader meets Rijiju, discusses minority welfare

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 8: State Executive Member BJP and Co-In-charge, Minority Morcha of J&K, Aijaz Hussain today called on Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi.

Aijaz Hussain congratulated the Minister for successful conduct of Hajj Pilgrimage 2026 and appreciated the Ministry's efforts in ensuring smooth, safe and well-coordinated arrangements for pilgrims.

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He discussed wide range of issues concerning minority communities across the country, with particular emphasis on their welfare, socio-economic empowerment, educational advancement and inclusive development.

Aijaz presented several suggestions and highlighted key issues of public importance affecting the minority communities.

Kiren Rijiju emphasized that the Government of India is implementing numerous welfare and development schemes for minority communities across the country.

He stressed on the importance of ensuring that these initiatives reach every eligible beneficiary through effective outreach and encouraged greater public awareness to maximize their impact.

The Minister assured Aijaz Hussain that the issues raised during him would receive due consideration and appropriate attention.