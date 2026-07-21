BJP Leader, Congress MLA Trade Barbs Amid J&K Rain Disaster

JAMMU, Jul 21: Senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Tuesday accused the National Conference-led government of failing to respond effectively to the flash floods and landslides in the Rajouri-Poonch region, alleging its representatives were largely absent from the ground during the crisis.

Sharma's remarks drew sharp criticism from Congress MLA Iftikhar Ahmad and Independent MLA Muzaffar Khan, who accused the Leader of the Opposition of politicising the tragedy instead of making a positive contribution to relief and rehabilitation efforts for the affected population.

At least 23 people have been killed and seven others are missing in rain-related incidents in Poonch, Rajouri and Doda districts since Sunday.

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Addressing a press conference after a two-day tour of Poonch-Rajouri belt here, Sharma said the BJP had postponed its scheduled July 20 protest in Srinagar against the National Conference government to prioritise visits to flood-hit families.

He said the BJP delegation found widespread devastation, with homes, shops, crops and livelihoods destroyed and several families losing their loved ones.

"This is not the time for politics. It is the time to stand with the affected people and help rebuild their lives," he said, assuring that his party would extend full cooperation to the government and administration in relief and rehabilitation efforts so that assistance could reach every affected family without delay.

He demanded ex-gratia relief of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, six months' ration for affected households, financial assistance to rebuild damaged homes, compensation for crop losses, restoration of damaged temples and mosques, and a comprehensive rehabilitation package for traders and businesses that suffered heavy losses.

He also called on the government to seek a special assistance package from the Centre, if required.

While appreciating the efforts of district officials, including Deputy Commissioners and police, Sharma said the government's overall response had left people "disappointed and angry".

"The government and the (elected) representatives were not visible during the crucial rescue and relief phase...at this moment, we urge the government to suspend all political activities. Agitations, protests or drama over statehood can be taken up later. Right now, the government's priority should be to reach out to the affected people and stand with them," Sharma said.

Responding to Sharma's claim that the elected representatives were missing, Ahmad accused him of politicising the tragedy and asserted that the focus should remain on relief and support for the affected people rather than political point-scoring.

Ahmad said he was among the first public representatives to reach flood-hit Rajouri town after learning of the incident, skipping statehood protest of the Congress in Jammu on July 19 and had been on the ground with the affected families.

"Today is not the time for politics. Our people are suffering and lives have been lost. We must rise above party politics and stand with those in distress," he said.

The Congress legislator alleged that Sharma was either unaware of the ground situation or was deliberately trying to politicise the tragedy.

The MLA urged the LoP to press the central government for a special relief package for the affected families instead of making political statements. "This is the time to heal people's wounds, not to look for political opportunities in a disaster."

Hitting back at the BJP leader, Thanamandi MLA Muzaffar Khan defended the decision to go ahead with the statehood protest in Delhi on Monday, saying the programme had been planned well in advance as the BJP failed to keep its promise and that the demand for restoration of J-K's statehood was linked to the region's identity and future.

"The chief minister returned from Delhi (on Sunday), reviewed the situation, chaired meetings with the administration and announced Rs six lakh assistance for the families of those who lost their lives. To suggest that the Jantar Mantar protest should not have taken place is misleading," Khan, a former judge, said.

He challenged the BJP leader to state openly if it opposed the restoration of statehood instead of criticising those raising the demand, asserting that the party was trying to turn a humanitarian tragedy into a political issue.

"The BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir are following the directions of their central leadership. They have promised to restore statehood at an 'appropriate time', but for them the appropriate time appears to be when the BJP comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir-a prospect we believe is unlikely," he said.

Terming the damage as "unprecedented", he said all the legislators from Rajouri and Poonch would jointly approach the government to seek enhanced compensation and rehabilitation for victims.

"No amount of money can compensate for the loss of a loved one, but we will press the government to ensure the highest possible financial assistance reaches every affected family," Khan said.