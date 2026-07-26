BJP launches Samrasta Mission for social harmony

Sat, Koul address party programmes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: BJP J&K president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma (CA) addressed a district workshop in Akhnoor under the 'Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan', being organized to commemorate the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Ji.

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The workshop was attended by BJP J&K vice president, Bharat Bhushan, district Prabhari, Vinay Gupta, district president, Kuldeep Sharma, district president, Jammu, Rajesh Gupta, MLA, Mohan Lal Bhagat, former MLA, Rajiv Sharma and other senior leaders.

The event was held as part of the 'Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan' organized to mark the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Ji, reaffirming the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment to strengthening India's civilizational values and promoting social harmony.

Meanwhile, BJP J&K general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul chaired an organizational meeting at the party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, to finalize preparations for the Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan and the upcoming Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. BJP J&K vice president, Rashpal Verma, general secretary, Baldev Singh Billawaria, MLA, Dr. Sunil Bhardwaj, Morcha presidents, Arun Prabhat, Dharminder Kumar, and Neha Mahajan were also present in the meeting.

Sat Sharma, while addressing the party leaders, said that the saints of Bharat Bhoomi have enriched the nation's history and culture by giving timeless principles of humanity, equality, compassion and social justice, ensuring the welfare of every section of society. He said that these ideals remain the foundation of a strong and prosperous India.

Describing Sant Shiromani Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj as a great social reformer, Sat Sharma said that Guru Ravidas united society against prevailing social evils and spread the universal message of humanity, unity, equality and oneness. He asserted that BJP workers must carry this message to every village, ward and household with enthusiasm, making the Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan a mission to reconnect society with its cultural roots and strengthen social harmony.

Ashok Koul, in his address, said that BJP's organizational strength lies in its continuous engagement with society and its unwavering commitment to India's cultural heritage. He asked party leaders and workers to ensure that every programme reaches the grassroots through active public participation.

Koul also called upon the cadre to make the upcoming Har Ghar Tiranga campaign a grand success by organizing a series of activities before 15th August, making the entire nation "Tirangamayi."