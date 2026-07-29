BJP launches nationwide campaign to take Guru Ravidass’s message to people: Billawaria

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: J&K BJP general secretary and convenor of the "Shree Guru Ravidas Samrasta Abhiyan," Baldev Singh Billawaria, said that BJP has launched a nationwide campaign aimed at taking the timeless message of social harmony by Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidass Ji Maharaj to every section of society.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, today Billawaria said that the Abhiyan seeks to strengthen the ideals of social harmony, equality, fraternity, and humanitarian service while fostering an inclusive and discrimination-free society.

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J&K BJP media in charge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, and Abhiyan Committee members BJP SC Morcha president, Dharminder Kumar, and senior BJP leader, Jeet Angral were also present in the press conference.

Billawaria said that Guru Ravidass Ji dedicated his life to eradicating social discrimination and inspiring humanity through the ideals of equality, dignity, and universal brotherhood. He said the BJP is committed to carrying this inspiring message to every village, town, and city through the Shree Guru Ravidas Samrasta Abhiyan, which will be conducted in multiple phases across the country.

Billawaria announced that the campaign will commence with the Shree Guru Ravidass Kalash Vandan Abhiyan from 29 July to 10 September 2026. Under this programme, sacred soil brought from the birthplace of Guru Ravidas Ji at Seer Govardhanpur, Varanasi, will be ceremonially welcomed and distributed across the country. Reception programmes will be organized at prominent religious places under the leadership of Members of Parliament, MLAs, Mayors, and senior party leaders. The sacred Kalash will be handed over to district units to facilitate outreach through temples and community organizations, with special participation of women, youth, and various social groups.

Billawaria further informed that the sacred soil from Varanasi will be ceremonially mixed with the soil of local temples in villages and towns during programmes featuring Samrasta Sankalp, community feasts (Bhandaras), devotional gatherings, and cultural competitions aimed at promoting social unity and harmony.