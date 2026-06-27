BJP launches “Drug-Free India” awareness campaign

Drug addiction a serious challenge: Sat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir, launched a public awareness initiative aimed at combating the growing menace of drug abuse among youth.

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BJP J&K president and Rajya Sabha (RS) MP, Sat Sharma and general secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul, along with other leaders of the party, released the awareness pamphlet titled “Drug-Free Youth, Empowered India”, published by the Party’s Publication Department.

J&K BJP general secretaries, Sanjeeta Dogra and Baldev Singh Billawaria, secretary, Pawan Sharma, Journals and Publication Department convenor, Rajneesh Jain, Development of Publicity Materials and Literature Department convenor, Varinder Jeet Singh, senior leader, Sanjay Baru, and spokesperson, Dr. Tahir Choudhary, among other senior leaders and party functionaries were present on the occasion.

Pawan Sharma compiled the awareness draft, and the pamphlet, and was published by the Publication Department of BJP.

Sat Sharma, while releasing the pamphlet related to the campaign, emphasized that drug addiction is not merely an individual problem but a serious social challenge that adversely affects families, communities, and the nation as a whole. He said that creating awareness among youth about the harmful consequences of substance abuse is essential for building a healthy and progressive society.

Sharma highlighted the commitment of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi-led Government towards eradicating the drug menace through a combination of strict enforcement measures and extensive public awareness campaigns. He noted that Jammu & Kashmir's youth possess immense talent and potential, and it is the collective responsibility of society to ensure that they remain protected from the dangers of drug addiction and contribute positively to nation-building.

Ashok Koul stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party has always worked not only as a political organization but also as a force for social transformation. He stressed that the “Drug-Free Youth, empowered India” campaign would serve as an important medium for educating people, especially young citizens, about the devastating impact of drugs and the importance of adopting a healthy and disciplined lifestyle.

Pawan Sharma remarked that a drug-free youth population is fundamental to the vision of a developed India.

The awareness pamphlet released on the occasion contains information about the harmful effects of drug addiction, preventive measures, the role of families and society in addressing the issue, and various initiatives undertaken by the Government to curb drug abuse.