BJP, JCCI seek withdrawal of show-cause notices to traders during festive season

JMC assures trade community of support, guidance

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) delegations separately met Jammu Municipal Commissioner, Dr Devansh Yadav, and requested the latter not to take action against the traders during the ongoing festive season, while referring to show-cause notices issued to around 200 shopkeepers.

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The BJP delegation was represented by MLA Jammu North Sham Lal Sharma, MLA Jammu East Yudhvir Sethi, MLA Bahu Vikram Singh Randhawa, MLA Jammu West Arvind Gupta, BJP J&K UT spokesperson Zorawar Singh Jamwal, besides representatives of the business community, while the JCCI delegation was led by its President Arun Gupta.

Both BJP leaders and JCCI representatives told the JMC Commissioner that show-cause notices issued to 200 shopkeepers by the Corporation had caused concern and mental stress among the community at a time when their businesses were already facing economic challenges, rising operational costs and sluggish market demand.

They urged the civic administration to adopt a practical and sympathetic approach and avoid further action without prior consultation.

The JMC Commissioner gave patient hearings to the visiting delegations and assured them that no shopkeeper would be harassed during the festive season.

Regarding the notices already served, he asked the traders to submit their replies, stating that the notices had been issued on the directions of the Supreme Court and that the JMC would take a lenient view.

On notices served to Narwal Fruit Mandi shopkeepers, he said, the action was taken based on an alert note received by the Corporation from the ACB.

He urged all stakeholders not to be unnecessarily apprehensive and said that the focus of the administration was on clarity, planned development, regulated growth and creating better economic opportunities for Jammu, while ensuring that the development takes place in a positive and conducive environment.

Both BJP and JCCI leaderships thanked the JMC Commissioner for his urgent intervention on the matter and addressing the concerns of the shopkeepers in an effective manner.