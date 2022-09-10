BJP Jammu district to launch “Seva Pakhwada” from Sept 17

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe a fortnight-long ‘Seva Pakhwada’ programme, commencing on the occasion of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 and concluding on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The meeting was chaired by BJP district president Jammu, Vinay Gupta here at party office Kachi Chawni in the presence of BJP chief spokesperson and Parbhari district Jammu, Sunil Sethi and former Minister, Priya Sethi.

Vinay said the celebration will be organised in the Jammu district at booths as well as Mandal levels. The programme will consist of an exhibition, vaccination campaign, cleanliness programme, etc and the digital version of the programme will be available on the NaMo app, he added.

He said, “exhibitions will be organised at UT and the district level, showcasing the important moments of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s journey as PM.”

Sunil Sethi said on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, the party workers will run an awareness campaign on Khadi and Indian products. He said the party workers will associate themselves with social services through ‘Seva Pakhwara. He implored that under Modi’s leadership, the Union Government is committed to ‘Seva’ (service), ‘Sushasan’ (good governance) and the welfare of the poor.

Priya Sethi asserted on the occasion there will be a special segment on ‘Vocal for Local’, where the BJP cadres will reach out to the people over the usage of local goods, produces locally. She said that PM Modi has appealed to the party not to celebrate his birthday in a grandiose manner and keep it a low-key affair but J&K BJP is celebrating this important occasion as Seva Pakhwara by doing its bit towards public welfare through organizing social service events like blood donation camps, etc.

District general secretaries, Ankush Gupta, Kuldeep Kandhari and Naresh Sharma, besides BJP Mandal presidents namely Bharat Bhushan, Neeraj Puri and Praveen Kerni, Mandal general secretaries, Mahila Morcha district president, Savita Anand, Yuva Morcha district general secretary, Jatinder Monu Salathia attended the meeting.