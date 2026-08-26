BJP is for Statehood, GoI will decide timing: Koul

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ashok Koul today said the party was not opposed to the restoration of Statehood to J&K, but maintained that the timing of the move would be decided by the Government of India and the concerned agencies.

"We are also for Statehood. BJP is not against Statehood. But the agencies, the Government of India, will decide at the appropriate time," Koul told reporters in south Kashmir's Pulwama.

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His remarks came amid continuing demands for the restoration of full Statehood to J&K, with the issue remaining a key point of contention between the ruling National Conference and the Centre.

Koul also defended the BJP's position on the reservation issue, saying any shortcomings in the existing framework, particularly concerning the general category, would be addressed.

"If anything needs to be corrected in that, it will be done. If there is a lacking in the reservation of the general category, it will be addressed. They will get justice," he said, adding that the Government had forwarded the relevant file to the Lieutenant Governor. Click here to watch video

He also launched a broad attack on the National Conference-led Government, alleging that it had failed to fulfil the promises made in its election manifesto.

Koul alleged that the Government had outsourced around 24,000 jobs and was not allowing elections to panchayats and local bodies.

He also accused the NC-led Government of being "neck deep" in corruption.

On electricity and the recent tariff hike, Koul alleged that the Government had failed to honour its promise of providing 200 units of free power.

"The CM has now backtracked on the promise and is now saying that free units would be given under the PM Solar Scheme," he said.