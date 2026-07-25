BJP holds workshop on Shri Guru Ravidas Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: BJP organized a one-day workshop on the "Shri Guru Ravidas Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan" at the party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, today, to finalize the roadmap for the nationwide social harmony campaign and review preparations for the forthcoming Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan.

The workshop was addressed by J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma, general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul, national team members of the Abhiyan, Rajesh Bagga, and Prof. Rahul Chamkor.

Advertisement

J&K BJP vice-president, Rashpal Verma, general secretary and J&K convenor of Abhiyan, Baldev Singh Billawaria, general secretary, Gopal Mahajan, and Ramnagar MLA, Dr. Sunil Bhardwaj also addressed the participants. The proceedings were conducted by Rashpal Verma, while Dr. Sunil Bhardwaj presented the vote of thanks.

Sat Sharma, addressing the workshop, said that India's saints and spiritual reformers have always stood as the strongest guardians of the nation's civilizational values during the most challenging periods of history. He said centuries of foreign invasions attempted to weaken India's cultural and social fabric, but great saints like Guru Ravidass united society through the timeless ideals of equality, dignity, social harmony and devotion.

Sat Sharma asserted that the BJP is committed to carrying forward this legacy and does not view Guru Ravidass through the narrow prism of caste, region or community. "Guru Ravidass belongs to the entire nation and his teachings are a priceless heritage for humanity," he said.

He emphasized that the BJP is not merely a political organization but a social movement dedicated to nation-building and social transformation.

Ashok Koul reviewed the organizational preparations for the campaign, sought details of the committees constituted at different levels, and directed party leaders to ensure effective implementation of programmes at the booth, Mandal, district and UT levels. He also stressed regular organizational meetings, greater participation in the party's digital learning initiative, and maximum public outreach during the upcoming Mann Ki Baat programme.

Prof. Rahul highlighted Guru Ravidass’s contribution to the Bhakti movement and his efforts to eradicate social discrimination. He said Guru Ravidass envisioned a society based on equality, harmony and justice.

Rajesh Bagga, while presenting the campaign blueprint through a PowerPoint presentation, informed that the "Shri Guru Ravidas Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan" will be observed from 29 July 2026 to 20 February 2027 across the country.

Earlier, Baldev Singh Billawaria welcomed the dignitaries and informed that State and district-level committees for the campaign have already been constituted following the national workshop in New Delhi.

Gopal Mahajan outlined the schedule for the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan.