BJP holds UT wide protests against NC Govt over Assembly Resolution

Warns linking of special status, autonomy with Statehood

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Sept 30: Jammu and Kashmir, BJP held massive protests across the J&K in all district headquarters and towns against the National Conference (NC) -led Government on Wednesday warning against any move regarding restoration of greater autonomy or special status to the UT of J&K.

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BJP also strongly opposed any move to dilute or oppose the historic decision of Parliament in 2019 and to seek the revival of Articles 35 A and 370.

The irate BJP activists torched the effigy of National Conference Government at various places. While making party's position clear they said that BJP supports restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir but will strongly oppose any attempt to revive the pre-1953 Constitutional arrangement, autonomy or special-status agenda.

The protestors shouting slogans lambasted the Omar Abdullah Government for misleading people of Kashmir for its vested political interests and said BJP will not allow it to succeed in its vicious designs.

In Jammu, the protest was led by district president Rajesh Gupta at Kachi Chawni Chowk, where BJP workers burnt the effigy of the National Conference.

The protestors while making party's position clear that BJP supports restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir but will strongly oppose any attempt to revive the pre-1953 Constitutional arrangement, autonomy or special-status agenda.

Lok Sabha MP, Jugal Kishore Sharma, former MLC, Vibodh Gupta, treasurer, Prabhat Singh, media in charge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, district Prabhari, Brijeshwar Rana, spokesperson, Zorawar Singh and senior party leaders Ayodhya Gupta, Vennu Khanna, Sanjay Baru, Jeet Angral Naveen Sharma, Anupam Gupta, Ravi Kant Sharma, Suneet Raina, Anil Masoom, Ramesh Gupta, Asha Gupta, Dr Akshay Sharma, Pratibha Sharma, Dinesh Gupta, Sucha Singh, Neelam Nargotra, Anu Gupta, Anil Angral, Swati Sharma, and hundreds of workers participated in the protest.

MP, Jugal Kishore Sharma in his address said the BJP supports restoration of Statehood but will oppose any attempt to mix the Statehood issue with erstwhile Constitutional arrangement. He said the Assembly should focus on governance, development, employment and issues directly affecting the people instead of reopening contentious Constitutional debates. He said BJP would continue democratic protests against the NC Government and demand that the Assembly concentrate on development and public welfare.

Vibodh Gupta said the NC Government should explain why references to earlier autonomy and special-status resolutions were attached to a Statehood resolution. He said the BJP would continue to raise public issues and oppose what it considers an attempt to revive settled Constitutional controversies.

Rajesh Gupta said the Jammu protest reflected the party's objection to the language and references contained in the Assembly resolution.

Similar protests were held in Jammu Border district under leadership of Rinku Choudhary, Jammu North under president Nand Kishore Sharma, Kathua under president Updesh Andotra, Samba under president Asha Rani, Basohli under President Gopal Krishan, Ramban under Neelam Langeh, and Kishtwar under leadership of Ravi Kumar Parihar.

In Samba, BJP vice-president, Rashpaul Verma, secretary, Arun Sharma, former DDC Chairperson, Keshav Dutt Sharma, Jai Sharma and others participated in the protest.

In Kathua the protest was addressed by party leader Rajesh Mehta who took a dig at NC Government for raking up settled issues to mislead the people.

In Kashmir region, protests were held in seven districts of Valley, including Srinagar, Shopian, Anantnag, Baramullah, and Ganderbal in which senior leaders, Altaf Thakur, Arif Raja, Rakesh Koul and other leaders participated. The protestors also torched the effigy of NC Government at Srinagar.

The protests followed the Assembly's passage of the Statehood resolution containing references to the 2000 autonomy resolution and the 2024 special-status resolution.

The BJP said the NC Government cannot use the genuine demand for Statehood as a vehicle to reopen Constitutional issues that have already been settled. The party maintained that Statehood and the pre-1953 agenda are two entirely separate matters, and the NC must stop misleading the people by mixing them in one resolution to take the people's attention away from their miserable failures in providing even basic governance to the masses in J&K.