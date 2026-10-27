BJP holds strong protest against Kharge, demands public apology

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: BJP held a strong protest at Dogra Chowk, here on Monday against the derogatory remarks made by Congress national president, Mallikarjun Kharge concerning the late father of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, slamming the Congress leadership for stooping to a new low in political discourse and insulting the dignity of Indian politics.

BJP demanded an immediate and unconditional public apology from Kharge, condemning the Congress party for attempting to defend the unfortunate remarks instead of expressing regret.

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The protest was led by BJYM led by its president Arun Prabhat and Mahila Morcha led by its president, Neha Mahajan, in presence of BJYM national vice-president & MLA Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar.

BJP OBC Morcha led by its president, Brahmjyot Satti, SC Morcha led by its president, Dharminder Kumar, Kisan Morcha led by its president, Rakesh Pant, and party's Cells led by All Cells in charge, Ved Sharma also participated in the protest. The protesters carried placards and raised slogans against Kharge and the Congress party, denouncing what they described as the growing culture of personal attacks and indecent political conduct within the Congress leadership.

J&K BJP secretary, Reema Padha, Media in charge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, spokesperson, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, district South president, Naresh Singh, Ayodhya Gupta, Parduman Singh, Dr. Akshay, Suneet Raina, Anil Angral, Kushant Prajapati, Adarsh Jathiar, Narinder Singh, Deepak Gupta, Amit Manhas, Urvashi Gupta, Ranjit Singh, Dheeraj Arora and other senior leaders participated in the protest.

Shagun Parihar strongly condemned Kharge's remarks, stating that political differences must never become an excuse to attack the dignity of a family. She said that the Congress leadership, instead of engaging in constructive political debate, was increasingly resorting to personal attacks out of frustration with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's leadership and popularity. She demanded that Kharge should immediately apologise publicly for his unacceptable remarks.

Arun Prabhat said that the Congress party's political frustration had reached such a level that its highest leadership had abandoned basic standards of political decency. He asserted that personal insults could neither weaken Prime Minister, Modi's resolve nor diminish his commitment to serving the nation.

Neha Mahajan said that disrespectful remarks concerning a family member of the Prime Minister were deeply objectionable and reflected poorly on the Congress leadership.

Ved Sharma said that the Congress's defence of the remarks exposed its ideological bankruptcy and declining political standards.

Meanwhile BJP secretary, Pawan Sharma while strongly condemning the remarks of Congress chief about the PM's late father said this raises serious questions about political decency and values.

He said Sonia Gandhi must clarify whether Mallikarjun Kharge made these remarks at the behest of Gandhi family and urged the party to take responsibility for the undignified language used by its chief. He also demanded that Congress should seek public apology for the same.