BJP holds ‘Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan’ workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: J&K BJP here today organized a day-long workshop on ‘Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan’ for the organizational districts of Jammu, Jammu South, Jammu North, Akhnoor and Reasi.

Former DDCs, BDCs, Councillors and Sarpanches from these districts participated in the workshop and were apprised of the objectives, programmes and grassroots implementation strategy of the campaign.

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MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP vice-president, Bharat Bhushan, general secretary, Sanjita Dogra and MLA Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal addressed the workshop.

Jugal Kishore Sharma elaborated on the programmes planned under the campaign and appreciated the dedicated contribution of former elected representatives in serving the people.

He said their grassroot experience, public connect and understanding of local issues would be instrumental in taking the campaign from the organizational level to every booth and household.

The MP called upon them to personally participate in the activities and ensure that the programmes translate into tangible service for the people.

Bharat Bhushan said that real success of this campaign will be measured not by the number of events held but by the number of people touched through meaningful service.

Sanjita Dogra also spoke on the occasion.

Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, the main resource person, explained the programmes in detail through a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation, focusing particularly on their practical execution at the grassroot.