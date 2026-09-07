BJP holds ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 6: Aimed to prepare party workers for the upcoming ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, which will be observed from September 17 to October 17 to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a district-level workshop, here today.

The workshop was organised under the chairmanship of BJP Kathua district president Updesh Andotra and witnessed the participation of BJP Jammu and Kashmir vice president, district in-charge and former minister Priya Sethi, BJP Jammu and Kashmir general secretary Gopal Mahajan, Co-in-charge Sanjay Baru, MLA Dr Bharat Bhushan, Raghunandan Singh Babloo, BJP Kathua general secretary and programme in-charge Rajesh Mehta, Ravinder Sharma ‘Sittu’, Gagan Singh, Prem Nath Dogra, Shakti Kendra Pramukhs, Mandal-level functionaries and a large number of party workers.

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Addressing the gathering, Priya Sethi highlighted the significance of the campaign and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service, describing his tenure as a period that has contributed to making India stronger and more prominent on the global stage.

Sethi said, “The country had witnessed significant transformation under Modi’s leadership and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his contribution towards making India more confident, capable and globally influential.”

“The occasion was an opportunity for party workers to reaffirm their commitment to public service and work for the welfare of people,” she added.

Gopal Mahajan, while addressing the workshop, stressed the organisational importance of the campaign.

He urged Mandal and Shakti Kendra teams to work with dedication and ensure effective coordination between district, Mandal and booth-level workers.

MLA Dr Bharat Bhushan, while addressing the gathering, called upon party workers to make the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ a meaningful grassroots initiative.

Earlier, BJP Kathua district president Updesh Andotra delivered the welcome address at the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ workshop, extending a warm welcome to the senior party leadership, office-bearers, elected representatives and party workers present on the occasion.

The programme concluded with vote of thanks and enthusiastic slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram.”