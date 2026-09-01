BJP holds review meetings on ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, gears up for grassroot campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: Jammu and Kashmir BJP has intensified preparations for the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, with the party leadership undertaking a detailed organizational exercise to fine-tune the already finalized programme calendar, constitute committees, assign responsibilities and put in place a comprehensive execution blueprint extending from the State level down to the booth level.

J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma, general secretary (Organization), Ashok Koul and former Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nirmal Singh led the meeting at BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, which was attended by senior party leaders.

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J&K BJP vice presidents, Priya Sethi, Rajiv Charak, Rakesh Mahajan, Rekha Mahajan and Rashpaul Verma, general secretaries, Sanjita Dogra and Baldev Singh Billawaria, secretaries, Arun Sharma and Pawan Sharma, All Cells In charge, Ved Sharma, besides other senior leaders, participated in the meeting.

Sat Sharma said that the campaign will be held from September 17 to October 17, 2026, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations and to mark his 25 years of uninterrupted public service. He said that the strength of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ would depend on its effective implementation on the ground. The programmes have already been conceived and finalized. Our task now is to ensure that every programme is meticulously planned, responsibilities are clearly assigned, and the entire blueprint reaches the organizational units at the grassroots without any ambiguity, he said.

Sharma stressed that the campaign must not become a symbolic celebration, but should transform the spirit of seva into meaningful public engagement and welfare-oriented action, with the last person in society remaining at the center of every activity.

Ashok Koul focused on the schematic and organizational architecture of the campaign, including formation of committees, distribution of responsibilities, preparation of timelines and coordination mechanisms, besides taking the programme framework to districts and lower organizational levels.

He said the 25-year public service journey of Narendra Modi, from Gujarat to the Prime Minister’s Office offers BJP workers a powerful example of dedication and commitment. The message of these 25 years has to reach the people through action, not merely words, Koul said.

Dr. Nirmal Singh said the campaign should reflect the BJP’s organizational culture of Seva, social responsibility and nation-building. He emphasized that the programmes must have clear grassroots connect and generate meaningful participation of society.

Meanwhile BJP held another meeting at Bishnah which besides Sat Sharma was addressed by MLA Bishnah , Rajeev Bhagat and party general secretary, Baldev Singh Billawaria.