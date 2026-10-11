BJP holds protest against Cong, torch effigy, seek resignation of Rahul

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: Declaring that country will not tolerate the insult or humiliation of women, J&K BJP led by vice-president, Priya Sethi, and Rekha Mahajan, general secretary, Sanjita Dogra, Mahila Morcha president, Neha Mahajan, and other senior leaders led a strong protest against Congress and Rahul Gandhi outside the Congress office here on Saturday.

J&K BJP president & Rajya Sabha, MP, Sat Sharma was the prominent among those present. J&K BJP general secretaries, Baldev Singh Billawria, and Gopal Mahajan, MLAs, Dr. Narinder Singh, CP Ganga, Dr Devinder Manyal, Ch Vikram Randhawa, Prof Gharu Ram, Yudhvir Sethi, Arvind Gupta, Surinder Bhagat, and Rajiv Bhagat, State office bearers, Morcha presidents, and other senior leaders were also present.

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Raising slogans against Congress, the demonstrators criticized its leadership of double standards on women’s dignity. The protesters also burnt an effigy of Congress and demanded Rahul Gandhi’s resignation, holding him accountable for the conduct of his party.

Sat Sharma, addressing the demonstrators, said that Rahul Gandhi should resign, take responsibility for the conduct of his party, and stop preaching about women’s empowerment. Serious questions are being raised about the behaviour of Congress leaders towards women, he added.

He asserted that the dignity of women cannot be compromised for political convenience and those who lecture the nation on women’s rights must first demonstrate consistency through their own conduct.

Sat Sharma criticized the Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership for adopting double standards, alleging that their claims of standing for women’s rights has been totally exposed with the conduct of its leaders. He said that allegations of misbehaviour towards female police personnel by Congress leaders and workers demanded serious accountability.

He further accused Congress of pursuing a political agenda that targets national security agencies and undermines public confidence in constitutional institutions.

Questioning Congress’s silence over serious allegations against one of its MPs in a molestation case, Sat Sharma asked why Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders had not shown the same concern for women’s dignity in that matter.

Priya Sethi said that women’s dignity must remain above partisan politics and that Congress must answer for the contradiction between its public messaging and the conduct it is accused of defending.

Rekha Mahajan said that women deserve respect, security and equal dignity in every sphere of life, adding that political slogans cannot substitute for accountability.

Sanjita Dogra said that women expect sincerity and consistency from political leaders, not selective outrage on issues concerning their rights.

Neha Mahajan said that BJP’s women workers would continue to raise their voices against every instance of disrespect towards women.