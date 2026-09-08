BJP holds organizational meeting in Drass

Excelsior Correspondent

DRASS, Sept 7: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh General Secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul addressed an organizational meeting of the party at Drass.

Ladakh BJP President Tashi Khachu, former Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) Tashi Gyalson, former Deputy CEC Tsering Angchuk, Mahila Morcha President, Yuva Morcha President, Drass District President Fayaz Ahmad Kari, district office-bearers and other senior party leaders participated in the meeting.

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The meeting focussed on strengthening the BJP’s grassroot presence, accelerating development and taking the policies and achievements of the Narendra Modi Government to every section of society

On the occasion, more than 100 prominent social and political workers joined the BJP, expressing faith in the party’s ideology, leadership and development-oriented policies.

Ashok Koul, addressing on the occasion, said that the creation of new districts in Ladakh is an important step towards bringing administration closer to the people and ensuring focused and faster development. He also highlighted the important role of the new Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) in strengthening local governance and addressing region-specific developmental needs.

Tashi Khachu said that the growing support for the BJP in Drass and Kargil reflects the people’s confidence in the party’s development agenda.