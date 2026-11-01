BJP holds ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ Padyatras in Reasi, Kathua

Kashyap, Sat slam Cong for creating anarchy

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI/KATHUA, Oct 31: J&K BJP organized 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Eliminate Anarchy) Padyatras in Reasi and Kathua districts, launching a strong political counter-offensive against the Congress for repeatedly questioning democratic institutions, spreading misinformation and attempting to manufacture controversies to cover its political failures.

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In Kathua, the march was led by Reena Kashyap, MLA and Seh-Prabhari, J&K and Baldev Singh Billawaria, general secretary, J&K BJP and programme in-charge. District Prabhari and vice-president, Priya Sethi, district Seh-Prabhari, Sanjay Baru, MLAs Rajiv Jasrotia, Vijay Sharma, Dr. Bharat Bhushan, Satish Sharma and Darshan Kumar and district presidents Updesh Andotra and Gopal Krishan also addressed the gathering.

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In Reasi, J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma, accompanied by MP, Jugal Kishore Sharma, MLAs, Baldev Raj Sharma and Kuldeep Raj Dubey, district Prabhari, Narain Singh, district president, Rohit Dubey, Ved Sharma, Brahmjyot Satti, Rakesh Pant, Sheel Magotra, Naveen Sharma and other senior leaders, led the Padyatra from Rishi Kumar Koushal Chowk to Bus Stand, Reasi.

Addressing the gathering at Kathua, Reena Kashyap launched a sharp attack on Congress, slamming it for weakening democratic discourse by repeatedly questioning Constitutional institutions and refusing to accept the people's verdict. She said Congress cannot claim to defend democracy while undermining public faith in the very institutions that uphold it. "Democracy does not function according to the wishes of one political family or party; it functions according to the Constitution and the mandate of the people. Whenever Congress loses public support, it starts questioning democratic institutions and manufacturing controversies. This politics of frustration and misinformation is an affront to democratic values. No amount of political drama can undermine people's faith in India's democracy," she asserted.

Sat Sharma said that the Congress had turned its inability to accept the people's mandate into a sustained campaign against democratic institutions. Instead of playing the responsible role of an opposition, it made baseless allegations and manufactured controversies to create distrust in the democratic system. "Democracy is much bigger than Congress's electoral ambitions. Constitutional institutions are not political punching bags, and the people's mandate cannot be challenged simply because it does not suit Congress.

Jugal Kishore Sharma said the people of Jammu & Kashmir had witnessed BJP's commitment to development, transparency and public service, and supported politics based on national interest rather than opportunism. He added that BJP would expose such attempts through sustained public outreach.

Priya Sethi said that by repeatedly casting accusations on democratic processes without credible grounds, Congress is damaging public confidence in the very system it claims to defend.

Baldev Singh Billawaria said the Padyatra reflected the collective determination of BJP workers to counter misleading propaganda and uphold democratic institutions.

Gopal Mahajan said the enthusiastic participation reflected the dedication of BJP workers and public confidence in the party.