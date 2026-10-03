BJP holds introductory meeting with newly appointed Seh-Prabhari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: J&K BJP held an introductory meeting with newly appointed Seh-Prabhari and MLA from Pachhad Assembly constituency, Himachal Pradesh, Reena Kashyap, at the party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma and addressed by general secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, Rajya Sabha, MP, Gulam Ali Khatana and general secretaries, Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria and Gopal Mahajan.

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During the meeting Reena Kashyap interacted with the J&K BJP State office bearers, Morcha presidents, spokespersons, district Prabharis, district presidents and other senior leaders.

Sat Sharma, while addressing the meet, said that the BJP activists in J&K have consistently worked in a challenging geo-socio-political environment and have demonstrated unwavering commitment to the organization. Appreciating the dedication and hard work of the cadre, he called upon them to further intensify their efforts and strengthen the party organization at every level. He also reviewed the ongoing programmes under the month-long Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan, stressing the importance of effective grassroots implementation and people-centric outreach.

Reena Kashyap held a detailed introductory interaction with the J&K BJP state team and gained insights into their political and organizational experience. Drawing from the experiences shared by the senior party leaders and office bearers, she said that a BJP cadre is a lifelong learner who continuously acquires new experiences, knowledge and skills. She said BJP workers never step back from challenging tasks or organizational responsibilities.

Ashok Koul said that party activists are the core strength of the organization and emphasized that every worker must maintain purity of purpose and values while undertaking organizational responsibilities. He called upon the cadre to continuously develop their core values, describing organizational growth as a dynamic and continuous process aimed at advancing the larger objectives of the BJP.

Gulam Ali Khatana said that the BJP workers have made significant sacrifices and undertaken sustained efforts to improve the situation in J&K.

The proceedings were conducted by general secretary, Gopal Mahajan, while general secretary, Sanjita Dogra presented the vote of thanks.