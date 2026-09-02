BJP Hitting Streets To Reflect Peoples' Anger Against NC Govt: LOP
Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma said the National Conference (NC)-led Government has burdened the people, leading to growing anger and resentment across Jammu and Kashmir. “NC Government has burdened people, anger is mounting, and that’s why people are...
Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma said the National Conference (NC)-led Government has burdened the people, leading to growing anger and resentment across Jammu and Kashmir. “NC Government has burdened people, anger is mounting, and that’s why people are out on streets. BJP is playing the role of the opposition,” Sharma said.
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