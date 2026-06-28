BJP has turned Ram Mandir into a 'shop', betrayed Hindutva, alleges Uddhav Thackeray

PARBHANI, June 28: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday accused the BJP of "commercialising" the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and "betraying" the ideology of Hindutva, comments coming in the backdrop of allegations of embezzlement of donations at the shrine in Uttar Pradesh.

Stepping up his attack on the BJP-led ruling alliance in Maharashtra, he asserted the time had come to "strike at the roots of traitors", an apparent reference to rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs who have joined the ruling Shiv Sena.

Talking to reporters in Parbhani in central Maharashtra, the former CM, a BJP ally-turned-critic, asserted the Ram Mandir was "a source of inspiration for Hindus", but questioned what he described as its commercialisation.

Thackeray and other senior leaders of his party are touring the Lok Sabha constituencies of 6 rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on June 22. Sanjay Jadhav, the Lok Sabha MP from Parbhani, was among the lawmakers who joined the party led by Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, an arch rival of Thackeray.

"The Ram Mandir is a source of inspiration for Hindus. My question is why they have turned the temple into a shop. This temple is the outcome of a long struggle. Earlier, the BJP gave the slogan 'Mandir Vahi Banayenge' (Temple will be built at same spot in Ayodhya). Now, we know why they wanted to build this temple. They have betrayed the ideology of Hindutva," Thackeray alleged.

A controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya surfaced on June 7. Following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13. Based on the SIT's preliminary findings, an FIR was registered on June 25 and police have so far arrested eight people in connection with the case.

Targeting the ruling Mahayuti alliance, Thackeray said the time had come to "strike at the roots of traitors" and appealed to voters to defeat candidates belonging to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the future polls.

"To save the state, people should come together and defeat the candidates of the Eknath Shinde camp. Those who switched sides did so for their personal gain," he claimed.

Dismissing speculation about internal differences within the Shiv Sena (UBT), Thackeray emphasised groupism existed in every political party, but denied it was an issue in his organisation.

"I do not believe there is internal groupism in our party. Like I said earlier, 'Operation Tiger' could actually be 'Operation Devendra'. It could be an internal exercise to stop (Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis from going to Delhi (for a national role) and instead stopping him in Maharashtra itself," he asserted.

Operation Tiger was the name given to the political mission to secure defections of MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and facilitate their entry into the Shinde-led party.

Accusing the ruling parties of pursuing divisive politics, Thackeray claimed they deliberately created rifts among communities to retain power.

"The ruling parties have a strategy of keeping people fighting. They create rifts among communities and enjoy power. That is their secret of ruling. There is anarchy and no one is looking at it," he said.

Referring to the alleged Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, the former CM said it was "shameful" that Maharashtra had emerged as its centre. (PTI)