Srinagar, Sep 11: Calling the BJP India's 'biggest liar party', Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary on Friday accused the party of damaging the nation's reputation through falsehoods.

In response to the BJP's claims that development is lacking in Jammu and Kashmir under the elected government, Choudhary stated he would not engage with the "liars."

"What does BJP stand for? 'Bharat Ki Sabse Badi Jhoothi Party' (India's biggest liar party). They continuously tarnish India's name through their lies, so there is no point in responding to their claims," the deputy chief minister told reporters in Srinagar.

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Choudhary, who joined the National Conference in 2023 after leaving the BJP, urged the media to ask BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma about the number of IPS and IAS officers from Jammu and Kashmir who have been posted outside the region.

"Do we not have local IPS officers from Kashmir or Jammu capable of serving as Director General? They have been sent outside. Why does Sunil Sharma remain silent on this? How many IAS officers have they transferred out over the years? Recently, even more IAS officers were reassigned. These individuals are sons of the soil; can they not be appointed right here in Jammu and Kashmir? Why doesn't Sunil Sharma address this?" he questioned.

Referring to Jammu University, Choudhary said there was a time when Amitabh Mattoo, a Kashmiri Pandit, was its vice-chancellor, but now the varsity's ranking has fallen below private universities.

"I am not saying the current vice-chancellor is not capable. But don't our local professors aspire to become vice-chancellors? In many universities, local academics could serve as VCs, yet they haven't been appointed. Sunil Sharma won't discuss this," the deputy chief minister remarked.

"I don't want to take names, otherwise people will politicise it, but how many senior officers from Kashmir and Jammu are DG/IPS rank? Why aren't they being posted here?" he asked.

Regarding development in the region, he stated that the public is aware of the progress, offering Sharma the opportunity to debate him directly.

"Their strategy is merely hit and run. The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir is a complete failure, a flop show, just like Jaspal Bhatti's 'Flop Show'; they are all talk and no action," Choudhary said.

He urged the public to compare the PMGSY road connectivity achieved under the current administration with that of the previous government.

"Our government was formed in 2024; file an RTI and check how many PMGSY roads were constructed under us compared to what they accomplished in 12 years. Compare the NABARD roads we sanctioned against theirs, and I am currently only discussing the PWD sector," he said.

When asked about Congress' criticism of the National Conference regarding the performance of the full national song at the inauguration of the International Film Festival, Choudhary said an unnecessary controversy has been provoked. (Agencies)