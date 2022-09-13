BJP Govt insensitive towards people’s problems: PCC chief

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president, Vikar Rasool Wani today said that BJP Government was insensitive towards the problems of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Click here to watch video

He was addressing a large gathering at Ramban where he was accorded warm reception along with PCC working president Raman Bhalla on visit after becoming JKPCC chief. Wani said that BJP Government has nothing to highlight as its achievement except indulging in deceit tactics, this regime has done nothing to address grievances of the people during the last eight years. He regretted that instead of addressing grievances of the people, this government brazenly participated in photo sessions to get cheap publicity and just to befool the people by making false promises.

Wani said due to lack of transparency and accountability, J&K has been pushed into a virtual whirlpool of corruption, maladministration and despair. He said the development process was almost paralyzed while major initiatives taken by the previous Congress -led coalition Government have been almost abandoned.

“The Prime Minister’s reconstruction programme is also in disarray and various Centre-sponsored projects could not take off due to failure of LG Administration to give matching grants,” he said. He alleged this regime has totally neglected the hilly and remote areas.

Wani further said that people are deprived of the basic amenities. The condition of roads is worst, while power, water and ration supply position is also grim. Many Government offices specially the Health Centres are without doctors and other paramedical staff. He said that BJP government is deliberately delaying the holding of early assembly elections and restoration of full statehood to J&K and asked people to gear up for decisive fight.

Raman Bhalla urged people to support Congress as only this party can fight the wrong policies and politics of diversion and hate of the BJP in the whole country. He said that unity in diversity is the basic strength of our nation and long settled principle of Congress party. Bhalla said that Congress was committed to fight the divisive and opportunist policies of BJP as the ruling party is hell bent to destroy the secular fabric of the nation for its vote bank politics. All those who realize the failures of BJP on various fronts and its falsehood should vote to defeat BJP. Former MLA Ramban, Ashok Dogra also spoke on the occasion.