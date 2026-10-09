BJP Govt Has Zero Tolerance Towards Crime, Suspended 3 IPS For Mishandling R G Kar Probe: Bengal CM

Kolkata Sep 9: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday highlighted his government's zero-tolerance approach to fighting crime, citing the suspension of three IPS officers for alleged mishandling and dereliction of duty during the initial phase of the probe into the RG Kar rape-murder case.

At an event of the RSS-affiliated student wing ABVP in the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, he alleged five days after the horrific rape and murder of a trainee medic at the institute on August 9, 2024, the then local TMC MLA "mobilised a mob that vandalised the crime scene on the instruction of the then chief minister".

"The mob belonged to a community. We will bring the perpetrators to book," he alleged.

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"The BJP government has zero tolerance towards crime. Case in point is the suspension of three senior IPS officers soon after the party came to power for their alleged mishandling and dereliction of duty during the initial phase of the probe into the R G Kar case," Adhikari said.

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and ex-deputy commissioners Indira Mukherjee and Abhishek Gupta were suspended on May 15, days after the BJP took over the reins of the state.

The chief minister also said, "The West Bengal Police has taken up a probe into the hurried cremation of the rape-murder victim's body. This govt will ensure justice for the family. On the request of the victim's family, the Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe into it."

He also said the allegation of irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment for the R G Kar Hospital during the previous TMC rule will also be probed. (Agencies)