BJP Govt committed to unhindered development of J&K: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 15: Giving a push to the development activities in consonance with the Government’s commitment to ensure overall development of all areas, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta started the construction work of the boundary wall at Bharat Mata Park in Ward No: 52 of Gandhi Nagar constituency here, today.

In his address, Kavinder said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas and Sabka Vishwas’ as a result of which the party has been progressing by leaps and bounds with each passing day. He said that it is the performance of the party and it’s Government on ground especially in terms of development that speaks for itself. He said that while the Government stands committed to overall development of every area especially in Jammu and Kashmir it is necessary that people also ensure proactive participation by monitoring the works especially the quality of material used in the developmental works.

He also impressed upon the elected Corporators to display extraordinary activeness to ensure the overall development of their respective wards.

Referring to work started today, Kavinder said the execution of works has been initiated and it will be completed with no compromise on the quality of work so that people especially the children enjoy this park facility to the full.

Meanwhile, the people of the area apprised the former Dy CM about their problems including lack of basic facilities in the area. After listening to them patiently and taking note of all their genuine demands, Kavinder assured that their concerns will be soon taken up with the concerned authorities and got addressed at the earliest.

Among others present on the occasion were corporator Ward 52, Ajay Gupta; Neeraj Lucky Puri, corporator and president Gandhi Nagar Mandal besides Maheep Gupta, Sanjay Gupta, Rajinder, Pawan Mahajan, Surinder Kumar, Vikas, Kulbir Singh Jamwal, Sub Major Pritam Singh and Nitin Thappa.