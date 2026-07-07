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Home / Videos / BJP Got J&K Rid of Article 370 After a Long Struggle: Nitin Nabin

BJP Got J&K Rid of Article 370 After a Long Struggle: Nitin Nabin

    BJP President Nitin Nabin said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fulfilled its long-standing commitment by ensuring the abrogation of Article 370 after years of sustained struggle. Nabin said the removal of Article 370 marked a historic...

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Daily Excelsior
11:35 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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BJP President Nitin Nabin said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fulfilled its long-standing commitment by ensuring the abrogation of Article 370 after years of sustained struggle. Nabin said the removal of Article 370 marked a historic milestone in the country's journey towards complete national integration and reflected the BJP's unwavering commitment to its ideological principles.

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